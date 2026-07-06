HKJC racing certificates integrated into Guangdong Qualifications Framework

The Hong Kong Jockey Club announced on Sunday that its six Certificate Racing Programmes have been successfully integrated into the Guangdong Qualifications Framework, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong-Guangdong vocational education collaboration.

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At the same time, the Club's Horse Racing Culture Courtyard officially opened at the Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport, demonstrating the success of an enhanced "school-enterprise cooperation" model and supporting the development of a world-class equine industry centre in the Greater Bay Area.

Education Under Secretary Jeff Sze said the milestone aligns with Hong Kong's efforts to dovetail with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan and promote the integrated development of education, technology and talent.

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Andrew Harding, the Club's Executive Director of Racing, said the recognition affirms the Club's professional expertise in talent development for the national equine industry and strengthens the pipeline of talent to support regular international-standard racing at Conghua Racecourse commencing this year.

With the programmes integrated into the Guangdong Qualifications Framework, relevant certificates will be recognised across the Greater Bay Area, facilitating graduates' employment and further studies in Guangdong.

The Club has also funded the construction of the Horse Racing Culture Courtyard at the institute, designed by teachers and students from the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong and a Club team.

Since the Club and GDVIS began collaborating in 2018, they have launched a dual-curriculum programme combining academic and vocational training, admitting about 15 to 25 students annually. More than 15 graduates have joined the Club, including two working as horse work riders.