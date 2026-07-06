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NEWS

HKJC racing certificates integrated into Guangdong Qualifications Framework

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Students of the Hong Kong Certificate Racing Programmes receive training at The Hong Kong Jockey Club Conghua Racecourse. HKJC
Students of the Hong Kong Certificate Racing Programmes receive training at The Hong Kong Jockey Club Conghua Racecourse. HKJC

The Hong Kong Jockey Club announced on Sunday that its six Certificate Racing Programmes have been successfully integrated into the Guangdong Qualifications Framework, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong-Guangdong vocational education collaboration.

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At the same time, the Club's Horse Racing Culture Courtyard officially opened at the Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport, demonstrating the success of an enhanced "school-enterprise cooperation" model and supporting the development of a world-class equine industry centre in the Greater Bay Area.

Education Under Secretary Jeff Sze said the milestone aligns with Hong Kong's efforts to dovetail with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan and promote the integrated development of education, technology and talent.

Pan Meiyi, Director of the Credit Bank Management Centre of Guangdong Open University (2nd left), presents a plaque marking the integration of the Hong Kong Certificate Racing Programmes into the Guangdong Qualifications Framework to The Hong Kong Jockey Club, received by Amy Chan, Head of Racing Talent Training and Headmistress of the Apprentice Jockeys’ School of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (2nd right), on behalf of the Club. Dr Jeff Sze, Under Secretary for Education of the Government of the HKSAR (1st right); and Li Jinjun, Director of the Division of Exchange and Cooperation (Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office) (1st left), witness the occasion.
Dr Jeff Sze, Under Secretary for Education of the Government of the HKSAR (2nd right); Li Jinjun, Director of the Division of Exchange and Cooperation (Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office), Department of Education of Guangdong Province (2nd left); Ma Guochuan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport (1st right); and Amy Chan, Head of Racing Talent Training and Headmistress of the Apprentice Jockeys’ School of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (1st left), officiate the lion dance eye-dotting ceremony.
Dr Jeff Sze, Under Secretary for Education of the Government of the HKSAR (6th right); Li Jinjun, Director of the Division of Exchange and Cooperation (Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office), Department of Education of Guangdong Province (6th left); Ma Guochuan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport (5th right); Pan Meiyi, Director of the Credit Bank Management Centre of Guangdong Open University (5th left); Xu Ji, Principal of the Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport (4th left); Amy Chan, Head of Racing Talent Training and Headmistress of the Apprentice Jockeys’ School of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (4th right); Freddie Chung, Executive Manager, Programme Management Office, Racing of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (3rd right), and other guests attend the launch ceremony for the Hong Kong Certificate Racing Programmes integration into the Guangdong Qualifications Framework and the unveiling ceremony for the Horse Racing Culture Courtyard.
Dr Jeff Sze, Under Secretary for Education of the Government of the HKSAR (3rd right); and Li Jinjun, Director of the Division of Exchange and Cooperation (Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office) (2nd left), present certificates to staff of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Conghua Racecourse who have completed Certificate Racing Programmes. Ma Guochuan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport (1st right); Pan Meiyi, Director of the Credit Bank Management Centre of Guangdong Open University (1st left); and Amy Chan, Head of Racing Talent Training and Headmistress of the Apprentice Jockeys’ School of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (2nd right), at the ceremony.
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The Horse Racing Culture Courtyard supports specialised physical training for racing professionals. Its winning arch and race track enable students to gain a deeper understanding of Hong Kong’s horse racing culture and environment.

Andrew Harding, the Club's Executive Director of Racing, said the recognition affirms the Club's professional expertise in talent development for the national equine industry and strengthens the pipeline of talent to support regular international-standard racing at Conghua Racecourse commencing this year.

With the programmes integrated into the Guangdong Qualifications Framework, relevant certificates will be recognised across the Greater Bay Area, facilitating graduates' employment and further studies in Guangdong.

The Club has also funded the construction of the Horse Racing Culture Courtyard at the institute, designed by teachers and students from the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong and a Club team.

Since the Club and GDVIS began collaborating in 2018, they have launched a dual-curriculum programme combining academic and vocational training, admitting about 15 to 25 students annually. More than 15 graduates have joined the Club, including two working as horse work riders.

Jockey Club racing certificates Guangdong Qualifications Framework

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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