Police arrest 13 in World Cup drink-driving crackdown in East Kowloon

Police arrested 13 people during a three-day World Cup enforcement operation in East Kowloon targeting drink-driving and drug-driving, authorities said.

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Officers from the East Kowloon regional traffic unit conducted Operation QUICKCHASER from July 3 to 5 on major roads, arresting 10 local men, one local boy and two local women aged between 17 and 62. They face charges including trafficking in dangerous drugs, drug-driving, drug possession, drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without third-party insurance.

A 51-year-old taxi driver and a 30-year-old private car driver failed rapid oral fluid tests in two drug-driving cases. Police said the taxi driver and a 17-year-old passenger were working together, using the taxi to transport suspected drugs.

Drugs including suspected cocaine, etomidate and ketamine with a total street value of about HK$40,000 were seized.

Three suspects are being detained for drug trafficking, while the others have been released on bail and must report back in early August.

Police said they will continue to step up enforcement during the World Cup.