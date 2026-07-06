logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Haaland knocks Brazil out of World Cup as Norway reach quarters

FOOTBALL
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Erling Haaland scored two late goals to send Norway through to a first World Cup quarter-final with a stunning 2-1 win over Brazil that condemned the five-time champions to their earliest exit since 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Norway goalkeeper Orlan Nyland produced a sensational display and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to stun Brazil at MetLife Stadium.
Neymar pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time with Brazil's second spot-kick of the match.

Haaland's brace took him level with Lionel Messi on seven goals for the tournament as Norway booked a showdown against either co-hosts Mexico or England in Miami on July 11.

For Brazil, who hired Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to end a 24-year World Cup drought, it is the sixth straight tournament where they have been knocked out by European opposition.

The last time Brazil failed to reach at least the quarter-finals came 36 years ago, when they lost 1-0 to arch-rivals Argentina in last 16.

Gabriel Martinelli was rewarded for scoring the stoppage-time winner against Japan in the previous round, as the Arsenal winger replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in the lone change to Brazil's line-up.

Norway were boosted by the return of Julian Ryerson, the Borussia Dortmund defender fit again after missing the past two games with a thigh injury.

Patrick Berg thought he had given Norway the lead inside three minutes, but his effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

After a rocky start, Brazil won a penalty when Kristoffer Ajer clattered into Matheus Cunha in the box.

The Brazilians were left furious as referee Ismail Elfath initially waved away their appeals, but VAR intervened and the decision was overturned.

Guimaraes stepped up, but Nyland guessed correctly, diving low to his left to push away the Newcastle midfielder's tame penalty.

Nyland again came to Norway's rescue, getting a crucial touch to Martinelli's low drive as it flashed across goal, denying Guimaraes a simple tap-in.

When Martin Odegaard lost possession on the edge of his own box, Nyland once more saved Norway as he stuck out a leg to thwart Vinicius Junior.

Haaland had struggled to make a significant impact, but his strength created a glorious opening for Norway before half-time.

The striker caused problems for Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos in the Brazil defence before the ball broke kindly for Odegaard, whose effort was well saved by Alisson Becker.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken brought on Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup at the break for Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth, but it was the introduction of Endrick that almost changed the game immediately.

Vinicius slipped Endrick through on goal with a delightful outside-of-the-foot pass, only for the teenager to dink wide as Nyland came out to close him down.

Nyland continued to frustrate Brazil, producing a good save to claw away Rayan's fierce strike before making another outstanding stop to deny Guimaraes, although the offside flag went up.

The arrival of Neymar in the 67th minute drew huge roars from the largely pro-Brazil crowd.

It was Norway who eventually broke the deadlock though, and it came through an inevtiable source.

Schjelderup whipped in a cross from the left and soared above Gabriel to power a header into the corner.

As Brazil desperately chased an equaliser, an incredible fingertip save from a backpedalling Nyland prevented Ajer from looping the ball into his own net.

Haaland gave Norway breathing space as he hammered low into the corner from the edge of the box in the 90th minute.

It proved vital when Neymar converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time, preceded by an unseemly spat with 'keeper Nyland, following an elbow on Casemiro.

AFP

world cup 2026NorwayBrazilHaaland

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Improving Spain outclass Austria 3-0 to ease into World Cup last 16
FOOTBALL
03-07-2026 07:32 HKT
Photo: Reuters
4 dead as huge crowds celebrate Mexico's World Cup win
WORLD
02-07-2026 04:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Harry Kane lifts England over DR Congo, into World Cup quarterfinals
FOOTBALL
02-07-2026 03:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe uncorks France as Sweden are swept aside in Champagne World Cup show
FOOTBALL
01-07-2026 08:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Paraguay beat Germany on penalties to reach World Cup last 16
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 07:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Gabriel Martinelli's late winner helps Brazil rally past Japan
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 04:34 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Canada earn first knockout win on stoppage-time goal vs. South Africa
FOOTBALL
29-06-2026 05:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage
FOOTBALL
26-06-2026 06:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana
FOOTBALL
24-06-2026 06:09 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo records brace as Portugal routs Uzbekistan
FOOTBALL
24-06-2026 03:58 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
11 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
12 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.