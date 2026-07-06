China sends first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies to Venezuela

The first batch of emergency humanitarian earthquake relief supplies from the Chinese government to Venezuela departed from Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday evening, Xinhua News Agency reported.

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The first shipment, weighing more than 80 tonnes, includes 20 generators, eight water purification vehicles, 200 disinfectant machines, 200 solar lighting units, more than 1,700 tents and over 6,700 blankets. The supplies were transported by a chartered civilian flight to Caracas, with additional batches to follow.

Venezuela was struck by a devastating earthquake on June 24, causing heavy casualties and property damage. China had already provided emergency cash assistance to Venezuela immediately after the quake.