Driver arrested for drug-driving in Kowloon Bay anti-drink-driving operation

A 31-year-old man was arrested for drug-driving in Kowloon Bay early on Monday after testing positive for cocaine during a police anti-drink-driving operation, authorities said.

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Officers from the East Kowloon regional traffic unit stopped a suspicious private car on Kai Fuk Road around 1am. The driver underwent a rapid oral fluid test, which returned positive for cocaine. He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The man was reported to be a worker. Police also deployed a drug detection dog to assist in the search.