Driver arrested for drug-driving in Kowloon Bay anti-drink-driving operation

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Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan
02-07-2026 04:06 HKT
Police arrest 8 in two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po
30-06-2026 01:29 HKT
Overturned taxi flies 10 metres in spectacular Kowloon Bay crash
26-06-2026 03:45 HKT
3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized
26-06-2026 03:33 HKT
2 operators, 16 gamblers arrested in Tai Po illegal mahjong parlour raid
26-06-2026 03:30 HKT
9 arrest in airport gold robbery case, 8 to appear in court Monday
22-06-2026 05:02 HKT