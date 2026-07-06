logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Driver arrested for drug-driving in Kowloon Bay anti-drink-driving operation

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 31-year-old man was arrested for drug-driving in Kowloon Bay early on Monday after testing positive for cocaine during a police anti-drink-driving operation, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers from the East Kowloon regional traffic unit stopped a suspicious private car on Kai Fuk Road around 1am. The driver underwent a rapid oral fluid test, which returned positive for cocaine. He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The man was reported to be a worker. Police also deployed a drug detection dog to assist in the search.

Kowloon Bay drug-driving arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Japanese father arrested for trying to kill son after wife and daughter found dead
WORLD
02-07-2026 04:56 HKT
Indian driver arrested for drink-driving after erratic driving in Tai Koo Shing
NEWS
02-07-2026 04:48 HKT
Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan
NEWS
02-07-2026 04:06 HKT
Police arrest 8 in two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
30-06-2026 01:29 HKT
Police seize drug delivery car in Yau Ma Tei, 3 men arrested with $180,000 drugs
NEWS
30-06-2026 01:24 HKT
Overturned taxi flies 10 metres in spectacular Kowloon Bay crash
NEWS
26-06-2026 03:45 HKT
3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized
NEWS
26-06-2026 03:33 HKT
2 operators, 16 gamblers arrested in Tai Po illegal mahjong parlour raid
NEWS
26-06-2026 03:30 HKT
9 arrest in airport gold robbery case, 8 to appear in court Monday
NEWS
22-06-2026 05:02 HKT
Man, 36, arrested for sexually assaulting 4 intoxicated men in bars and filming attacks
NEWS
18-06-2026 01:35 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
10 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
11 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.