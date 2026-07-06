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Conglomerate executives praise CUHK graduates skills after QS rankings' employer reputation metric surge

NEWS
55 mins ago
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James Tong (left) Sammy Wong
James Tong (left) Sammy Wong

Senior executives from two prominent local conglomerates have praised Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) alumni for their practical skill sets, adaptability, strong sense of responsibility, and ability to handle rapidly changing business landscapes. This came after the University recently climbed to 18th globally in the latest 2027 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, driven by a significant surge in its employer reputation metric.

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John Swire and Sons (Hong Kong) Senior Advisor James Tong Wai-pong, who graduated from CUHK’s Bachelor of Computer Science in 1987 before launching a nearly 40-year career with Cathay Pacific, noted that the university’s college system and general education curriculum have a profound impact on students. 

Tong described CUHK graduates as pragmatic, grounded, and flexible thinkers who excel in teamwork and crisis management. He added that CUHK alumni are easily recognizable in the corporate world for their low-profile, dependable nature as well as their strong sense of responsibility and team spirit, qualities that are particularly valuable in large corporations. 

James Tong takes his graduation photo at CUHK The Million Mall in 1987.
James Tong takes his graduation photo at CUHK The Million Mall in 1987.
James Tong believes that CUHK’s unique college system and general education leave a profound impact on students’ future career development.
James Tong believes that CUHK’s unique college system and general education leave a profound impact on students’ future career development.

Meanwhile, MTR Corporation’s Chinese Mainland Business Director Sammy Wong Kwan-wai credited CUHK’s holistic education with preparing him for high-stakes leadership roles. 

Wong, who graduated with first-class honors in engineering in 1995 and rose through the ranks from a graduate trainee, noted that railway operations demand intense teamwork, excellent communication, and a strong sense of social responsibility. 

He emphasized that the open-minded perspective fostered at CUHK has been essential for building trust across diverse regional teams and maintaining a positive mindset in high-pressure environments.

He also noted that as urban development accelerates across different regions, corporate demand for talent with an international perspective and strong adaptability continues to rise. 

Sammy Wong takes his graduation photo at the CUHK Weiyuan Lake (Lake Ad Excellentiam) in 1995.
Sammy Wong takes his graduation photo at the CUHK Weiyuan Lake (Lake Ad Excellentiam) in 1995.
Sammy Wong points out that CUHK trains students to possess effective teamwork spirit and leadership capabilities, which are particularly crucial when entering the workforce.
Sammy Wong points out that CUHK trains students to possess effective teamwork spirit and leadership capabilities, which are particularly crucial when entering the workforce.

Ranking among the world’s top 20 marks a milestone for CUHK’s new stage of development. The rise in its employer reputation metric also validates the success of its talent cultivation model, which combines a collegiate liberal arts education with the strengths of a research university.

CUHK will continue nurturing leaders with independent thinking, cross-cultural perspectives, and a sense of social responsibility to take on roles across different fields.

CUHKemployer reputationexecutivesgraduates

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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