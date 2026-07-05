Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK

A Cathay Pacific flight arriving from India landed safely at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday morning as smoke was reported detected in the cabin, suspected to have been caused by an overheated air conditioning system.

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At around 10am, police and fire services received a report of smoke emitting from flight CX624, which departed from Bengaluru. Emergency personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene as the aircraft made a safe landing.

No fire or active smoke was found upon inspection, and the system has since cooled down. All passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

In response to inquiries from Sing Tao Daily, The Standard’s sister publication, the Hong Kong Airport Authority (HKAA) stated that at around 10am, the flight came to a halt on one of the taxiways after landing due to suspected smoke in the cabin.

Following an inspection by firefighters, it taxied to the South Apron under its own power, where passengers disembarked safely.

The HKAA also confirmed that no one was injured and airport operations were not affected.