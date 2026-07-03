Morning Recap - July 3, 2026

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Shun Hing Group faces data breach affecting over 920,000 customers, privacy watchdog investigates

Shun Hing Group has reported a data breach to the Privacy Commissioner's Office, with more than 920,000 customers' personal information potentially exposed, the office said.

Lawmaker William Wong says 'in chaos, reflecting on mistake' after drink-driving arrest

Legislative Council member William Wong Kam-fai, who was arrested on Monday for alleged drink-driving and hit-and-run at Chinese University, has broken his silence, saying he is "resting in a room, reflecting on his mistake."

File Photo

3 men jailed for importing $660,000 illicit cigarettes at airport

Three incoming male passengers were sentenced to between three and six months imprisonment and fined HK$500 each at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday for importing duty-not-paid cigarettes and failing to declare them to Customs officers.

Customs seizes $1.8m cannabis buds at airport, two women arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two female passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday after seizing about 10 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$1.8 million, authorities said.

World/China News

8 monks killed in Thailand after 11-year-old boy crashes truck

Eight Buddhist monks were killed and more than 20 others injured after being hit by a pickup truck driven by an 11-year-old boy while on a pilgrimage in Thailand's northeastern province of Mukdahan, officials said on Thursday.

Photo: Reuters

French shoppers fight over fans as heatwave sparks supermarket chaos

Frenzied crowds in France have been fighting over fans and portable air conditioners as a record-breaking heatwave grips Europe, with supermarket doors crushed and police called to restore order.

5 Chinese tourists injured after car plunges into ditch in Malaysia

Five Chinese nationals were injured when their vehicle plunged into a ditch in Kelantan state on Malaysia's east coast on Wednesday night, Malaysian police confirmed on Thursday.

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Google loses fight against record €4.1 billion EU antitrust fine

Alphabet's Google on Thursday lost its long-running fight against a record EU antitrust fine for using its Android mobile operating system to block rivals, a court ruling which is seen as likely to boost Europe's crackdown on Big Tech.

Iran prepares to bury slain supreme leader with week of mass mourning

Iran's ruling clerics are preparing days of mass funeral rites for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a show of public devotion to the Islamic Republic and proof that its revolutionary fervor still burns strong.

Market

Nasdaq ends lower with tech; investors assess softer jobs data

The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday as technology shares fell, while a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased worries that the Federal Reserve could feel impelled to hike interest rates soon.

Sports

Improving Spain outclass Austria 3-0 to ease into World Cup last 16

Spain put their World Cup rivals on notice with a dominant 3-0 win over Austria on Thursday thanks to a Mikel Oyarzabal double and another commanding defensive display to reach the last 16.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The pragmatic pivot: Economic interdependence anchors HK-EU ties amid geopolitical tensions

Despite the visible diplomatic friction between Hong Kong and the European Union following the political transitions of 2019, the subsequent implementation of the National Security Law, and that of the recent Safeguarding National Security Ordinance (Article 23) legislation, the relationship between the two economies remains highly pragmatic.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po led a high-profile delegation to Brussels

Opinion

From Hong Kong to Central Asia: law as a bridge of trust | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Central Asia may seem far from Hong Kong. Yet, during my recent visit to Astana in Kazakhstan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, as a member of the business delegation led by our Chief Executive, the Honourable John Lee Ka-chiu, I witnessed a region transforming with remarkable determination and ambition.