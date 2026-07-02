8 monks killed in Thailand after 11-year-old boy crashes truck

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Thai opposition leader goes on trial over royal insult law
30-06-2026 13:36 HKT
Thailand arrests Australian after teen's body found in suitcase
27-06-2026 17:11 HKT
Thai beer dynasty feud casts spotlight on 'ungrateful child' law
26-06-2026 11:32 HKT
Thailand revives $30 bln coast-to-coast corridor to rival Malacca Strait
18-06-2026 14:51 HKT
Mourners gather at Thai royal palace to await princess' body
13-06-2026 15:12 HKT
Thai court acquits opposition politician accused of royal insult
28-05-2026 16:12 HKT
Thai beer heir sexual abuse allegations ignite rare public reckoning
27-05-2026 15:16 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT