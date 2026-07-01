John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office

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Gov't satisfaction rate at 67.7pc ahead of year 5: Sing Tao survey
29-06-2026 06:00 HKT
John Lee arrives in Fujian for high-level cooperation meeting
22-06-2026 13:30 HKT
John Lee receives a thumbs-up as Xia Baolong concludes HK visit
17-06-2026 21:00 HKT
John Lee meets Kazakhstan President to deepen bilateral relations
01-06-2026 21:37 HKT
HK, Kazakhstan boost bilateral cooperation through major tech partnerships
01-06-2026 21:00 HKT
John Lee kicks off Kazakhstan visit with tours of tech and finance hubs
01-06-2026 19:29 HKT
John Lee arrives in Astana with largest trade delegation of current term
01-06-2026 00:08 HKT