John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and his wife Janet Lam Lai-sim attended official celebrations on Wednesday morning to mark the 29th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

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Reflecting on his journey as he begins his fifth year in office, Lee shared on social media to express his deep gratitude to Lam.

He said that her unwavering companionship and support at every step have been indispensable, allowing him to remain fully focused on his duties, boosting economic development and improving people’s livelihoods.