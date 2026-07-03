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NEWS

Customs busts 38 World Cup counterfeit goods cases, arrests 9 including 4 teenagers

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs has arrested nine people, including four aged 18 or under, in an operation targeting World Cup-related counterfeit goods, seizing about 230,000 suspected fake items worth HK$156 million, authorities said.

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The operation, codenamed "Clean Sheet," was launched on May 26 to combat infringing activities linked to the World Cup through online patrols, border interceptions and local market inspections. Seized items included national team jerseys, footwear and footballs.

Divisional Commander Ng Ka-chun said the youngest arrested was only 15, who attempted to sell second-hand jerseys online without verifying their authenticity. He noted a significant rise in arrests of young people for intellectual property offences, with five so far this year compared to one in 2024 and two in 2025.

Ng identified three reasons for the increase: the perceived anonymity of online platforms, the commercial opportunities created by major sporting events, and a lack of legal awareness among young sellers. Some bought counterfeit jerseys for HK$200-300 and resold them at a one-third markup.

Customs officials advised consumers to check for blurred team logos, poor stitching and lack of three-dimensional numbers on jerseys to identify fakes. Genuine jerseys typically cost over HK$1,000.

Customs said it will continue to promote intellectual property awareness, including school visits, and has signed memoranda with two major e-commerce platforms to block counterfeit goods. Selling or possessing counterfeit items for sale carries a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and five years imprisonment.

Customs World Cup counterfeit teenage arrests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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