3 men jailed for importing $660,000 illicit cigarettes at airport

Three incoming male passengers were sentenced to between three and six months imprisonment and fined HK$500 each at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday for importing duty-not-paid cigarettes and failing to declare them to Customs officers.

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The men, aged 41, 25 and 28, were intercepted at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday. Customs seized about 13,780 illicit cigarettes from their personal luggage, with a market value of about HK$660,000 and a duty value of about HK$445,000.

Customs welcomed the sentences, saying they serve as a deterrent and reflect the seriousness of the offences.