From Hong Kong to Central Asia: law as a bridge of trust | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Central Asia may seem far from Hong Kong. Yet, during my recent visit to Astana in Kazakhstan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, as a member of the business delegation led by our Chief Executive, the Honourable John Lee Ka-chiu, I witnessed a region transforming with remarkable determination and ambition.
Both countries are advancing economic reforms, expanding infrastructure and modernizing their financial systems. They are actively attracting international investment and strengthening regulatory frameworks. With such rapid development comes growing demand for high-quality professional services, including legal expertise.
Some may ask how this relates to everyday life in Hong Kong. In today’s interconnected world, opportunities abroad create opportunities at home. When Hong Kong businesses invest overseas, when foreign enterprises partner with Asia, and when projects are developed along Belt and Road countries, legal certainty becomes essential.
Behind every major investment or cross-border project lies careful legal work that manages risk, protects rights and builds trust.
One particularly impressive example was the Astana International Financial Centre. Operating under a common law framework and housing both the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre, it reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to international standards and investor confidence. Seeing common law applied in Central Asia was a powerful reminder that trusted legal principles can transcend geography and connect markets.
Similarly, Uzbekistan’s aspiration to establish the proposed Tashkent International Financial Centre demonstrates its determination to create a transparent and internationally aligned business environment. These initiatives show that the rule of law is not abstract. It is a practical foundation for sustainable growth. As the only common law jurisdiction within China and the world’s only bilingual common law system operating in both English and Chinese, Hong Kong holds unique advantages. Our legal professionals are experienced in cross-border transactions and dispute resolution. More importantly, we understand how to connect global standards with national development.
Standing in Central Asia, I was reminded that Hong Kong’s strength lies not in size but in connectivity and credibility. By building trust and fostering cooperation with emerging markets, we create opportunities for our businesses, our young professionals and our future. What may seem distant today may well become tomorrow’s shared prosperity.
Roden Tong, BBS, is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong