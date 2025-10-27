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NEWS

Man, 30, injured after falling from ladder on yacht in Deep Water Bay

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 30-year-old man was injured after falling from a ladder on a yacht anchored about 20 metres off Deep Water Bay on Thursday afternoon, police said.

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The man, surnamed Wong, reportedly slipped while climbing the ladder around 5.20pm and fell, sustaining a head injury and losing consciousness. Fire and marine police vessels arrived to assist. He regained consciousness after treatment at the scene and was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for further care.

Police have classified the case as an accidental injury and are investigating the cause of the incident.

Deep Water Bay yacht accident head injury

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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