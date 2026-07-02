Woman arrested for overstaying in Mong Kok anti-crime operation

Police arrested a 45-year-old mainland Chinese woman for overstaying during an anti-crime operation in Mong Kok on Thursday, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers from the Mong Kok district operations unit, anti-triad squad and licensing branch raided 19 premises under Operation SILENTZONE, checking 433 men and 383 women.

The woman was arrested at a premises on Soy Street. Police said she was holding a two-way permit. She is being detained for investigation.