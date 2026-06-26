5 Chinese tourists injured after car plunges into ditch in Malaysia

Read More
Malaysia customs seizes AI chips worth $13 mln at Kuala Lumpur airport
26-06-2026 19:16 HKT
Bangladesh PM to visit Malaysia, China on first foreign tour
20-06-2026 17:41 HKT
Scientists discover 'hyperparasite' in Malaysia Borneo jungle
19-06-2026 19:39 HKT
Why Malaysia's Anwar is considering a snap election
29-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Malaysia to introduce new rules to protect youth on online platforms
22-05-2026 18:11 HKT
Sky bridges, citizen science protect endangered Malaysia monkeys
20-05-2026 12:08 HKT
Malaysia seeks more than $250 million from Norway over axed defence deal
19-05-2026 15:40 HKT
Malaysia PM says not opposed to fugitive financier's bid for pardon
15-05-2026 18:03 HKT
Fugitive financier sought in Malaysian fund scandal seeks Trump's pardon
13-05-2026 14:34 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT