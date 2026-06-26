5 Chinese tourists injured after car plunges into ditch in Malaysia

Five Chinese nationals were injured when their vehicle plunged into a ditch in Kelantan state on Malaysia's east coast on Wednesday night, Malaysian police confirmed on Thursday.

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The accident occurred around 11.50pm local time when the group drove into an unfinished culvert construction area and fell into a ditch, local media reported. All five were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Chinese embassy in Malaysia activated its emergency response mechanism and coordinated with all parties to ensure medical care for the injured. Police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.