500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits

A popular policewoman in Taipei, known locally as "Police Fan Bingbing," has come under scrutiny after reportedly receiving more than 500 commendations in a single year despite never serving on the front line, amid allegations that some male colleagues handed over their case credits to curry favor with her, Taiwanese media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The policewoman, who serves at Taipei's Xinyi Police Precinct, has built a strong social media following thanks to her good looks and has frequently appeared in police promotional materials, including digital calendars and local news reports.

She graduated from Tamkang University's French department and has handled only administrative duties. Yet she received more than 500 commendations in a year, surpassing many frontline officers, and thus raised suspicion among colleagues. Her commendation tally appeared to go against standard practice, under which criminal case awards are reserved for officers directly involved in investigations.

According to sources, some male police officers have gone out of their way to please her, buying her meals and drinks, covering her expenses and regularly checking in on her work. Some even transferred their hard-won frontline investigation credits to her, offering them as gifts.

The Xinyi Precinct acknowledged procedural errors in the submission of criminal case award requests and said the related commendations would be withdrawn pending an internal review.

The investigation will determine whether the case records support the award applications, the extent of her improper inclusion in the reports and the amount of rewards she received.

The Xinyi Precinct also said that it has proactively requested the Taipei District Prosecutors Office to investigate potential issues regarding the official documentation.