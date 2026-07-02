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NEWS

Morning Recap - July 2, 2026

NEWS
31 mins ago
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Naked man’s death in Mong Kok flat sparks murder probe; police seize Viagra and drugs

A man in his 40s died following an incident at a Mong Kok flat on Wednesday afternoon, with police seizing Viagra and suspected drugs from the scene.

Reunification Raceday draws record 9,300 tourists, $1.65b turnover second highest ever

The Hong Kong Reunification Raceday at Sha Tin Racecourse on Wednesday attracted more than 27,000 spectators, including a record 9,300 tourists – up 36 percent from last year – with total turnover reaching nearly HK$1.65 billion, the second highest in the event’s history.

Customs seizes $4m cannabis buds at airport, 2 passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday after seizing about 23 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$4 million, authorities said.

Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting his wife and 12-year-old stepson during a domestic dispute in Tsuen Wan, police said.

Taiwan court acquits HK civil servant over draft evasion

A Hong Kong-born civil servant has been acquitted by a court in Taiwan of evading military service after the judge ruled he had no subjective intent to avoid conscription, according to Taiwanese media reports.

World/China News

Japanese father arrested for trying to kill son after wife and daughter found dead

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Nagano Prefecture for allegedly cutting his 14-year-old son with a knife, and has suggested he also killed his 49-year-old wife and 12-year-old daughter, police said.

Venezuela declares seven days of mourning as earthquake death toll rises to 2,295

Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez has declared seven days of national mourning for the victims of last week’s devastating earthquakes, which have killed nearly 2,300 people and left thousands more missing.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

4 dead as huge crowds celebrate Mexico’s World Cup win

Four people died, three of asphyxiation, during late night street celebrations in Mexico City after hundreds of thousands of fans gathered along the capital’s main central avenue as Mexico beat Ecuador to win their first World Cup knockout match in 40 years.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China urges US to handle Taiwan issue ‘with utmost caution’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the U.S. to handle matters related to Taiwan with “the utmost caution”, during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, Wang’s ministry said on Wednesday.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends lower as tech shares slip

U.S. stocks finished slightly lower on Wednesday with falling technology shares, but gains in Meta Platforms provided some support along with comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh that inflation risks had eased recently.

Sports

Harry Kane lifts England over DR Congo, into World Cup quarterfinals

Harry Kane scored two goals after the 70th minute to pull England out of a funk and lift the Three Lions to a 2-1 defeat of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the World Cup round of 32 Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Dismantling the shadow pitch: how Hong Kong can eradicate illegal betting beyond the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently unfolding across North America, has brought global football fever to a crescendo. Yet, beneath the high-stakes matches and collective sporting euphoria lies a darker, parasitic reality.

Opinion

Threads of compassion: the spirit of solidarity in the Arab world | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Ancient societies in today’s Arab world blossomed either as rooted agricultural communities in Egypt, Syria, and Iraq, or as nomadic tribes roaming the vast Arabian Peninsula and the Sahara. Dictated by the unpredictable rhythms of rain and shifting resources, these early communities naturally wove a profound tapestry of mutual support.

 

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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