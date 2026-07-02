Threads of compassion: the spirit of solidarity in the Arab world | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Ancient societies in today’s Arab world blossomed either as rooted agricultural communities in Egypt, Syria, and Iraq, or as nomadic tribes roaming the vast Arabian Peninsula and the Sahara. Dictated by the unpredictable rhythms of rain and shifting resources, these early communities naturally wove a profound tapestry of mutual support. In times of hardship, individuals selflessly served the group, while the community offered a warm, protective sanctuary for the individual.
Despite the relentless march of modernity, Arab societies have beautifully preserved this inherent solidarity across all aspects of life. It is a deeply unique trait that often contrasts with Western individualism. Undoubtedly, the tolerant teachings of faiths native to this land, such as Christianity and Islam, further anchored these compassionate values.
This heartwarming solidarity shines in everyday simplicity. If a woman runs out of garlic while cooking, she doesn’t rush to the market; she simply knocks on her neighbors door. When a family moves to a new home, neighbors immediately help carry their furniture. They joyfully bring warm trays of food, knowing the family is exhausted and the new kitchen remains unpacked.
This reflects the sacred bond of neighborliness in Arab heritage, perfectly captured by the proverb: “Choose the neighbor before the house.” Truly, the warmth of a neighbor dictates a home’s worth.
Acts of spontaneous grace overflow in the streets. If a hungry person cannot afford a meal, strangers instinctively step in to pay. Many restaurants embrace initiatives where patrons buy extra food, pinning receipts to a wall for anyone in need.
Thus echoes the timeless saying: “No one sleeps hungry in the Arab world.” Compassion here is not merely a luxury of the wealthy; even the needy willingly share what little they possess. Amidst a complex modern world, these radiant human values remain the beating heart of the Arab spirit.
Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong