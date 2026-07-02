Reunification Raceday draws record 9,300 tourists, $1.65b turnover second highest ever

The Hong Kong Reunification Raceday at Sha Tin Racecourse on Wednesday attracted more than 27,000 spectators, including a record 9,300 tourists – up 36 percent from last year – with total turnover reaching nearly HK$1.65 billion, the second highest in the event's history.

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The opening ceremony featured Chief Secretary Eric Chan as the guest of honour, with tenor Zhang Yingxi performing the national anthem accompanied by the Hong Kong Police Band.

Shanghai visitor Mr Zhu, visiting the racecourse for the first time, described the day as "a great day of celebration." He said his first bet of HK$10 won HK$850, adding: "I will definitely come back."

Ms Yeung from Zhejiang, also a first-time visitor, said she planned to bet between HK$1,000 and HK$5,000. She praised the national anthem performance and said the racecourse atmosphere was lively with many young people taking photos.

Local couple Mr and Mrs Wong from Diamond Hill said they were impressed by the exhibitions and performances, adding that the racecourse felt different from their previous visits.

The day featured 11 races, with the "Hong Kong Reunification Cup" presented by Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office Sun Shangwu, and Deputy Commissioner of the Foreign Ministry Li Yongsheng.