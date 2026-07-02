Tropical depression expected to intensify, Observatory to issue No 1 signal at 7.40am

The tropical depression over the central South China Sea is expected to intensify, with the Observatory issuing the Standby Signal No 1 at 7.40am on Thursday.

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The system is forecast to move towards Hainan Island and Beibu Wan on Thursday and Friday, maintaining a distance of 400 kilometres or more from Hong Kong. Local winds will strengthen on Friday with unsettled weather and swells. Squally showers will increase and become heavier in some areas.

With the tropical cyclone making landfall over the western coast of southern China over the weekend, weather will be dominated by an active southerly airstream, remaining windy with occasional showers and squally thunderstorms.

The public is urged to monitor the latest weather information and pay attention to safety, especially during outdoor and water activities.