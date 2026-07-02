logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tropical depression expected to intensify, Observatory to issue No 1 signal at 7.40am

NEWS
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The tropical depression over the central South China Sea is expected to intensify, with the Observatory issuing the Standby Signal No 1 at 7.40am on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The system is forecast to move towards Hainan Island and Beibu Wan on Thursday and Friday, maintaining a distance of 400 kilometres or more from Hong Kong. Local winds will strengthen on Friday with unsettled weather and swells. Squally showers will increase and become heavier in some areas.

With the tropical cyclone making landfall over the western coast of southern China over the weekend, weather will be dominated by an active southerly airstream, remaining windy with occasional showers and squally thunderstorms.

The public is urged to monitor the latest weather information and pay attention to safety, especially during outdoor and water activities.

tropical depression Standby Signal No 1 South China Sea

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
In this image taken from video by Taiwan’s EBC, rescuers evacuate stranded people using an inflatable boat in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, Nov. 11. 2025. (EBC via AP )
More rain falls in Taiwan after tropical depression causes flooding
CHINA
13-11-2025 12:24 HKT
Tropical depression along Luzon intensifies and expected to develop into Typhoon Matmo
NEWS
01-10-2025 16:57 HKT
Debris is pictured on a street after floodwaters receded in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, China June 25, 2025. (Reuters)
Tropical depression hits southern China two weeks after Typhoon Wutip
CHINA
26-06-2025 10:21 HKT
Reunification Raceday draws record 9,300 tourists, $1.65b turnover second highest ever
NEWS
50 mins ago
Rosanna Law: HK steadily advancing from stability to prosperity, Kai Tak ticket sales rank first in Asia
NEWS
1 hour ago
Indian driver arrested for drink-driving after erratic driving in Tai Koo Shing
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs seizes $4m cannabis buds at airport, 2 passengers arrested
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan
NEWS
2 hours ago
Taiwan court acquits HK civil servant over draft evasion
NEWS
4 hours ago
Naked man’s death in Mong Kok flat sparks murder probe; police seize Viagra and drugs
NEWS
4 hours ago
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
30-06-2026 18:08 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
15 hours ago
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.