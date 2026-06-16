Naked man’s death in Mong Kok flat sparks murder probe; police seize Viagra and drugs

A man in his 40s died following an incident at a Mong Kok flat on Wednesday afternoon, with police seizing Viagra and suspected drugs from the scene.

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Police received a report at 2.51pm that a man had collapsed at a flat in Cheong Fai Building on Tong Mi Road. The victim was found naked and unconscious in the living room with minor injuries to his head, body and limbs. He was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital but was pronounced dead at 3.46pm.

A 35-year-old man, who lives at the flat and made the report, told police he had invited four male friends to the unit earlier, including the victim. After some left, a dispute broke out and the victim collapsed. The caller also said he was injured while trying to intervene.

Police arrested the 35-year-old caller and a 58-year-old man at the scene. Officers also found Viagra and suspected drugs during a search of the flat. The case is being treated as murder and is being handled by the Mong Kok regional crime unit.

Earlier reports suggested the victim was attacked with scissors, but police are still investigating the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.