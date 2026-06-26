Morning Recap - June 26, 2026

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Overturned taxi flies 10 metres in spectacular Kowloon Bay crash

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A taxi crashed into a central divider in Kowloon Bay on Thursday night, flying 10 metres through the air before landing upside down, with the driver sustaining only minor injuries, police said.

3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized

Police arrested two men and one woman in Yau Ma Tei on Thursday evening after seizing a large quantity of drugs worth about HK$1.59 million, authorities said.

Woman arrested as 64 exotic animals seized from crocodile flat

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Sham Shui Po early on Thursday after police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department raided a flat linked to a crocodile found on a platform the previous day.

$2b Kennedy Town waterfront promenade approved for 2028 start

The government has approved plans to build a 200-metre long, 10-metre wide pedestrian promenade along the Kennedy Town waterfront, linking Belcher Bay to Cadogan Street. The project, which involves 0.25 hectares of reclamation, is expected to start construction in mid-2028 and be completed by mid-2031, with a budget of HK$1.5 billion to HK$2 billion.

A computer-generated image released by the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD) showing the proposed project.

Off-duty officer faces fatal driving charge over Yuen Long Porsche crash

An off-duty police officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a Porsche crash in Yuen Long last December that left a 70-year-old man dead after months in hospital, police said on Thursday.

World/China News

Crude shipments through Hormuz at highest since Iran war began

Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz rose this week to their highest level since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February after a ceasefire deal reopened the waterway, data showed on Thursday.

Passengers restrain pilot after midflight medical emergency on Air Canada flight

Passengers aboard an Air Canada flight helped restrain a pilot who appeared to be experiencing a seizure for about 40 minutes after the aircraft suddenly swerved midflight, according to a passenger who spoke exclusively with ABC News.

Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after two major earthquakes

Thousands of Venezuelans were feared dead on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes, including the country's strongest in over a century, wreaked havoc in and around the capital Caracas, trapping people beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings and setting off powerful aftershocks.

Britain, Switzerland break June temperature record as deadly heatwave grips Europe

The temperature in Britain and Switzerland hit record highs for June on Thursday as large parts of Western Europe were in the grip of a deadly early summer heatwave that has killed dozens, disrupted power supplies and shut schools and cultural landmarks.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall St ends mixed as tech megacap declines outweigh upbeat chip outlook

The Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in Big Tech shares, while the S&P closed near flat and the Dow closed higher as investors digested new economic data.

Sports

Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage

An increasingly desperate Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 in their final Group E game on Wednesday to drag their World Cup campaign out of the flames and qualify for a place in the last 32.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The algae administration: what the Reflecting Pool fiasco reveals about the Trump presidency

The highly publicized fiasco surrounding the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC does not merely highlight bureaucratic incompetence over a city beautification project, but the debacle also serves as a potent metaphor for the narcissism, corruption, and political failures defining the current Trump presidency.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Hong Kong poised to take off with new space opportunity

The launch of Shenzhou-20 and the participation of Hong Kong payload specialist Dr Lai Ka-ying mark more than a proud milestone for the city. This did not only demonstrate Hong Kong's contribution to our country's space development but we should also now look beyond symbolic participation towards industrial and economic positioning.

In Hong Kong courts, justice is found in two tongues

Few people would now remember that Chinese, in addition to English, became an official language in Hong Kong after 1974. By reason of amendments to legislation, the restriction on the use of Chinese in higher courts was removed after July 1995.