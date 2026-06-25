logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong is bracing for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend alongside prolonged heat, as a trough of low pressure lingers over the coast of southern China, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The forecaster said the weather will become unsettled starting Friday (June 26), with showers and squally thunderstorms expected later tomorrow and over the weekend. Heavy showers are also anticipated in some areas.

With a subtropical ridge covering the coast of southeastern China, showers will gradually ease, making way for very hot weather over Guangdong from early to mid-next week. 

The Observatory's nine-day weather forecast shows that the maximum temperature will rise to 33 degrees Celsius next Wednesday and Thursday, with very hot conditions during the day.

Additionally, a broad trough of low pressure is expected to bring unsettled weather to the central and northern parts of the South China Sea in the latter part of next week.

weather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 
NEWS
11-06-2026 22:45 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
NEWS
01-06-2026 17:31 HKT
(File photo)
Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK
NEWS
28-05-2026 13:01 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
13-05-2026 19:19 HKT
(File photo)
Temperatures to drop to 19 degrees on Fri as cold front hits HK
NEWS
23-04-2026 13:29 HKT
(File photo)
Thunderstorms and cooler weather set to hit Hong Kong this week
NEWS
20-04-2026 17:34 HKT
(File photo)
Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree 
NEWS
08-04-2026 14:24 HKT
Hong Kong to enjoy warm CNY with temperatures up to 25 degrees
NEWS
08-02-2026 15:51 HKT
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
NEWS
19-01-2026 13:14 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
11 hours ago
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.