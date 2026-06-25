HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week

Hong Kong is bracing for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend alongside prolonged heat, as a trough of low pressure lingers over the coast of southern China, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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The forecaster said the weather will become unsettled starting Friday (June 26), with showers and squally thunderstorms expected later tomorrow and over the weekend. Heavy showers are also anticipated in some areas.

With a subtropical ridge covering the coast of southeastern China, showers will gradually ease, making way for very hot weather over Guangdong from early to mid-next week.

The Observatory's nine-day weather forecast shows that the maximum temperature will rise to 33 degrees Celsius next Wednesday and Thursday, with very hot conditions during the day.

Additionally, a broad trough of low pressure is expected to bring unsettled weather to the central and northern parts of the South China Sea in the latter part of next week.