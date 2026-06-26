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3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Police arrested two men and one woman in Yau Ma Tei on Thursday evening after seizing a large quantity of drugs worth about HK$1.59 million, authorities said.

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Officers from the Yau Tsim district special duty squad stopped a suspicious local man at a street-level shop on Pitt Street, then searched the shop and an upper-floor unit. They seized about 2,600 grams of suspected ice, about 200 grams of suspected cocaine, about 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about 186 grams of suspected heroin and a batch of drug packaging tools.

A 62-year-old local man, a 46-year-old local man and a 42-year-old local woman were arrested on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs and are being detained for investigation.

Yau Ma Tei drug trafficking arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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