3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized

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9 arrest in airport gold robbery case, 8 to appear in court Monday
22-06-2026 05:02 HKT
Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport, 3 passengers arrested
22-06-2026 03:53 HKT
Cross-department Wan Chai raid targets vice, 10 women arrested
18-06-2026 01:14 HKT
Customs seizes $2.7m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested
16-06-2026 01:50 HKT
Two arrested after gold chain snatched in Kennedy Town
16-06-2026 01:19 HKT
Father arrested over alleged abuse of 2-year-old son in Tai Po
10-06-2026 02:16 HKT
Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary
05-06-2026 04:23 HKT