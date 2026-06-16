$2b Kennedy Town waterfront promenade approved for 2028 start

The government has approved plans to build a 200-metre long, 10-metre wide pedestrian promenade along the Kennedy Town waterfront, linking Belcher Bay to Cadogan Street. The project, which involves 0.25 hectares of reclamation, is expected to start construction in mid-2028 and be completed by mid-2031, with a budget of HK$1.5 billion to HK$2 billion.

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The project is the first to be approved under the simplified mechanism introduced by last year's amendment to the Protection of the Harbour Ordinance, which allows harbour improvement works of up to 0.8 hectares. Harbourfront Commission chairman Ivan Ho said the promenade features tiered seating on the Cadogan Street side for sunset views and will create a natural ecological coastline with prefabricated surfaces to encourage marine life, enhancing biodiversity.

A century-old seawall at the site, believed to be one of the oldest on Hong Kong Island, is currently being assessed by the Antiquities and Monuments Office, with a rating expected by the end of the year. Ho said the seawall is an important heritage feature and should be preserved.

The promenade will be closed during typhoon signal No 8 or above. The government will consult the Central and Western District Council next month and seek legislative council funding in mid-2028.