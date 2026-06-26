The highly publicized fiasco surrounding the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC does not merely highlight bureaucratic incompetence over a city beautification project, but the debacle also serves as a potent metaphor for the narcissism, corruption, and political failures defining the current Trump presidency.
Vanity projects and toxic fixes
To celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, President Donald Trump in April ordered the historically gray concrete basin of the iconic pool to be waterproofed and coated in a deep navy hue he dubbed “old glory blue.” The project immediately sparked backlash when the administration bypassed standard competitive bidding protocols. It awarded a no-bid contract to a firm with reported ties to the president’s private golf clubs, causing the project’s price tag to balloon from an initial estimate of US$1.8 million (HK$14 million) to over US$14 million.
The aesthetic fix proved short-lived. Within days of being refilled early this month, a severe summer heat wave turned the standing water an unmistakable, vibrant green. In a rushed bid to clear what was called the “algae scum,” National Park Service workers deployed ozone nanobubble filtration systems and poured concentrated hydrogen peroxide directly into the basin. Far from fixing the problem, the chemical reaction caused the newly applied blue sealant to bubble, tear, and peel off the floor in massive floating sheets.
True to form, Trump refused to admit the renovation was a technical misfire, claiming the site was actively sabotaged by “vandalism” by “deranged people.” US Park Police subsequently arrested multiple individuals for destroying government property. Among them was 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who was detained on a misdemeanor charge after out of curiosity touching a loose, peeling piece of the pool’s liner while cycling past.
Imperial ambitions amid systemic corruption
The Reflecting Pool saga reflects a multi-faceted crisis currently gripping the United States. Foremost is the administration’s obsession with imperial-style vanity projects designed to reshape the capital. Beyond the pool, the administration has authorized the partial demolition of the White House East Wing to construct a massive, 90,000-square-foot ballroom estimated at US$600 million, while concurrently proposing a triumphal arch expected to cost taxpayers around US$100 million.
These massive expenditures are being pushed through at a time when ordinary citizens face severe economic inequality, crippling medical debt, and a chronic cost-of-living crisis, compounded by the administration’s imperialist military adventurism. Recent US military strikes against Iran triggered a blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, sparking a severe global energy shortage and sending domestic fuel prices soaring. The perceived cronyism of the no-bid pool contract also mirrors broader financial ethics scandals. Recent disclosures suggest the president’s personal trust executed thousands of individual stock trades in the first quarter of 2026 alone, valued at up to US$750 million. Observers noted striking patterns of high-volume options trading and short-selling on energy and defense stocks occurring mere minutes before Trump published market-moving social media posts.
When Trump first campaigned for the presidency in 2016, his most resonant rallying cry was a promise to “drain the swamp” of Washington’s political elite. In retrospect, the administration has not drained the swamp; it has brought the swamp with him to the White House. Despite millions spent to achieve “old glory blue,” the Reflecting Pool’s stubborn coating of “algae scum” stands as an ironic reflection of the true essence of this administration.