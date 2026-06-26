Hong Kong braces for wave of mainland yacht owners from July

Hong Kong is poised for an influx of mainland Chinese yacht owners, as a new southbound travel policy for mainland yachts is expected to roll out next month at the earliest, according to industry representatives. The move is expected to entice more mainlanders to purchase and berth their vessels in the city, providing a significant boost to Hong Kong’s luxury maritime sector.

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Ahead of the policy rollout, there has been a surge in inquiries from mainland yacht owners about berths, short-term leases, and premium hotel rates in Hong Kong.

Alex Lee, director of membership and marketing at Auberge Hospitality, which owns the Lantau Yacht Club, said a 126-foot superyacht has reached out to inquire about yacht club memberships and large berth availability.

The upcoming policy follows a recent measure granting Hong Kong and Macau leisure yachts access to designated mainland ports under a guarantee-exempt arrangement, as well as providing temporary ship nationality registration benefits.

Tommy Ho Wai-lok, chairman of the Hong Kong Yachting Association, said that mainland-registered vessels face legal restrictions on insurance, while Hong Kong-registered yachts can obtain seamless coverage for travel in mainland waters.

Distinct seafaring cultures further enhance Hong Kong’s appeal. Ho explained that local yacht owners enjoy the freedom to sail spontaneously on clear days, while in the mainland, sailing requires advance reporting to multiple departments and navigating provincial regulations.

“The process is too complicated for spontaneous trips; even sailing during the day and night requires separate applications under stringent mainland regulations,” Ho added.

Beyond customs procedures, Lee said that high-value tourists prioritize their overall experience in Hong Kong and the quality of local yachting amenities.

He also highlighted Hong Kong’s tax-free environment as the key draw for mainland yacht buyers; compared with the heavily taxed mainland, Hong Kong offers lower acquisition costs and greater purchasing options for yacht owners.

Despite the optimistic market outlook, industry players noted that Hong Kong’s administrative and physical infrastructure is lagging, prompting urgent calls for improved government coordination and promotion.

Ho said that while the Marine Department is pushing for a new online system for vessel paperwork, a representative still needs to visit immigration in Central and present travel documents in person after entering and before leaving Hong Kong waters.

He said privacy concerns make wealthy individuals hesitant to hand over original documents to agents, fueling calls for dedicated yacht clearance ports similar to those in the mainland.

Moreover, superyacht berths for vessels over 30 meters are still scarce. While new temporary anchorages in Tai Tam, Stanley, Sai Kung, Tai O, and Repulse Bay are planned, these remote sites lack water and electricity, falling short of accommodating full-service luxury boat needs, Ho noted.

Lee urged the government to establish a dedicated yacht coordination office to unify interdepartmental communication, streamline customs clearance, and strengthen global promotion, solidifying Hong Kong’s status as a regional superyacht hub.