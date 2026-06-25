Night Recap - June 25, 2026

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Escaped croc leads to arrest of one woman, seizure of 100 reptiles

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A 35-year-old woman was arrested after police officers seized approximately 100 reptiles -- some of which are endangered species -- in a residential unit in Sham Shui Po on Thursday.

Proposed reforms set to expand Medical Council and fast-track doctor disciplinary action: sources

The Hong Kong government is set to propose a major overhaul of the Medical Council of Hong Kong, aiming to significantly streamline the watchdog's lengthy complaint-handling process and bolster patient protection by introducing automatic lifelong bans for doctors convicted of severe crimes, according to sources.

HK Electric announces major jump in July Fuel Surcharge amid Middle East conflict; expands support for vulnerable households

HK Electric announced a sharp increase in its Fuel Clause Charge (FCC) for July 2026, pointing to a severe escalation in global oil and natural gas prices caused by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Police arrest AV actress Erena So over offshore gambling site promotion

Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old local woman, surnamed So, in Sham Shui Po on suspicion of "promoting or facilitating bookmaking." It is understood that the arrestee is Hong Kong-born adult video actress Erena So Hoi-lam, who was recently exposed as an agent for an offshore gambling website.

Parents urge reunions under watch as SWD recommends home-born baby Danny stay in care

The home-born baby Danny, whose birth registration was delayed, has been classified as a "high-risk" child by the Social Welfare Department and recommended that he remain in shelter care, according to his parents.

Business Today

OPPO co-founder Jin Leqin purchases HK$180 mln unit at High Peak

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO's co-founder Jin Leqin has acquired a luxury four-bedroom unit at High Peak in Mid-Levels for HK$180 million.

Sa Sa profit soars 160pc to $200.5 mln

Cosmetic retailer Sa Sa International (0178) saw its net profit surge 160.5 percent year-on-year to HK$200.5 million for the year ended March, backed by strong sales of its Hong Kong and Macao operations and cost control.

China's state auditor accuses Bank of China of 2.4b yuan tax evasion, shares down

Shares of some Chinese state-owned banks plunged after China's state auditor accused Bank of China (3988) of evading 2.4 billion yuan in taxes over the past few years.

Micron tops estimates, touts US$22 bln in customer deals for memory chips

Micron forecast quarterly profit and revenue well above expectations on Wednesday and said its customers had committed US$22 billion to lock in supplies of memory chips, sending its shares surging 12 percent in after-hours trading.

World/China

World caviar provider Xunlong's retail tranche oversubscribed 2,136, drawing $266 billion in margin loans

World's largest caviar company, Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed by 2,136 times on Thursday.

ICC judges sue Trump over 'draconian' sanctions

Three International Criminal Court judges sanctioned by the United States filed a lawsuit Wednesday against President Donald Trump and other senior US officials, arguing the measures against them are unlawful.

Anthropic says Alibaba illicitly extracted Claude AI model capabilities

US AI company Anthropic accused Alibaba (9988), the Chinese technology and e-commerce giant, of illicitly extracting its Claude AI model capabilities in what it said was the largest known attack of its kind on the company, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

US says wants deal with Iran but not 'at any price'

Top US diplomat Marco Rubio warned on Thursday that a deal with Iran would not come at any price, as he sought to reassure Gulf allies that it would not undermine their security.