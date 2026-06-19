Woman arrested as 64 exotic animals seized from crocodile flat

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Sham Shui Po early on Thursday after police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department raided a flat linked to a crocodile found on a platform the previous day.

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The woman claimed the animals were kept for educational purposes. A total of 64 animals were seized, including the crocodile found earlier, with 30 identified as endangered reptiles.

The flat contained 63 reptiles, amphibians and arthropods, including 29 endangered species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. These included three round-tailed lizards under Appendix I, and 10 turtles, 10 lizards and six snakes under Appendix II, including Aldabra tortoises, savannah monitors, red-tailed boas and Burmese pythons.

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The crocodile, identified as a saltwater crocodile also listed under Appendix I, is in stable condition. The woman could not produce a licence or proof of origin for the animals and was arrested for illegal possession of endangered species. All animals have been taken into AFCD custody.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, illegal possession of endangered species carries a maximum fine of HK$10 million and 10 years imprisonment.