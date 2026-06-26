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WORLD

Passengers restrain pilot after midflight medical emergency on Air Canada flight

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Passengers aboard an Air Canada flight helped restrain a pilot who appeared to be experiencing a seizure for about 40 minutes after the aircraft suddenly swerved midflight, according to a passenger who spoke exclusively with ABC News.

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Air Canada said Flight AC7664, operated by regional partner PAL Airlines, was en route from Newark, New Jersey, to Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday when the captain experienced a medical emergency. The first officer took control and diverted the flight to Boston, where it landed safely. The captain was taken to hospital.

Passenger Rodney McDonald, traveling with his wife and two sons, told ABC News the ordeal began when the plane unexpectedly lurched. "The moment the plane swerved, I knew something was wrong because it was not turbulence," he said.

A flight attendant rushed into the cockpit and pulled the pilot into the aisle. McDonald and about four other passengers restrained the pilot while the co-pilot flew the aircraft to Boston. McDonald said it was a "fairly strenuous 40 minutes" using seatbelts to restrain the pilot's limbs and chest.

A registered nurse on board helped direct passengers and assist the pilot. The flight attendants remained calm throughout, McDonald said.

Emergency responders met the aircraft after landing in Boston. Air Canada is arranging alternate travel for the 61 passengers on board.

Air Canada medical emergency passenger restraint

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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