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NEWS

John Lee puts icing on Father’s Day with sweet gratitude to family

NEWS
39 mins ago
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A simple cake marked Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's Father's Day, offering a brief pause to thank the family behind him and a salute to all fathers figures across Hong Kong.  

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In a Facebook post on Sunday, the city leader shared a photo of a chocolate-scripted cake carrying the words “Happy Father’s Day.” 

Behind the public lens, Lee, who is also a father of two, admitted that his packed working schedule leaves little room for family time. 

However, he expressed gratitude for the silent support from his family, concluding his post with a warm Father's Day wish to all the unseen backbones across Hong Kong.

John Lee Ka-chiuFather's Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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