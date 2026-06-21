John Lee puts icing on Father’s Day with sweet gratitude to family

A simple cake marked Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's Father's Day, offering a brief pause to thank the family behind him and a salute to all fathers figures across Hong Kong.

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In a Facebook post on Sunday, the city leader shared a photo of a chocolate-scripted cake carrying the words “Happy Father’s Day.”

Behind the public lens, Lee, who is also a father of two, admitted that his packed working schedule leaves little room for family time.

However, he expressed gratitude for the silent support from his family, concluding his post with a warm Father's Day wish to all the unseen backbones across Hong Kong.