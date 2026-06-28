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NEWS

HK will press on with reforms to reach new peak: John Lee

NEWS
1 hour ago
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With his fourth year in office approaching,  Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu pledged to press on with reforms amid looming challenges.  

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The remarks came in his second social media video released on Sunday, part of a series reviewing his nearly four-year tenure. 

The city leader visited a lab in the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone during the video, saying nearly 100 firms have set up operations six months after its opening, with most choosing Hong Kong as their regional base. 

He described the Hetao Cooperation Zone as a world-class hub connecting Hong Kong with the mainland and global innovation networks, where the Northern Metropolis will serve as a new engine for the city's economic development.

As phase two planning accelerates at full speed, Lee added that the development of the Hetao zone is moving from blueprint to reality, bringing ideas to fruition gradually. 

Addressing the city's first-ever five-year plan, he called it pivotal to people's livelihoods and social development over the next half-decade, believing it would bring varied opportunities to Hong Kong. 

With a vision to align with national development, he said the city will cement its status as an international hub for finance, shipping, trade, and technology while also building a global talent hub and accelerating the Northern Metropolis. 

Highlighting the headwinds ahead as Hong Kong pursues new development, Lee vowed the government will stay the course on reforms and will not flinch from challenges. 

Lee noted the government will continue to take an “in-depth cultivation” approach while “riding the momentum” to sharpen Hong Kong's competitive edge.

"Hong Kong will always find its place in the nation's overall development and showcase its unique strengths on the world stage to reach a new peak," Lee said.

John Lee Ka-chiuNorthern MetropolisFive-Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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