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John Lee leads the charge at Sports for All Day for healthier lifestyles

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(Online photo from Facebook)
(Online photo from Facebook)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and top officials put their sneakers on for the annual Sports for All Day on Sunday, joining citizens in their footsteps towards the city's sporting future. 

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Under the theme of “Asian Games in Motion, City in Action”, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) launched a two-day initiative on Saturday,  offering free access and programs to sporting venues across the city. 

The city leader arrived at Kowloon Park Sports Centre this afternoon to participate in a diverse array of activities accompanied by Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui and Sports Commissioner George Tsoi Kin-pan.

(Online photo from Facebook)
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After martial arts performances and easy fitness exercise demonstrations, Lee joined children for a handball session. He also visited a promotional booth by the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, where he took part in a beanbag toss game. 

Law engaged in a virtual football game challenge, while Tsoi took part in a virtual equestrian activity during their visit. 

The lively atmosphere and varied sporting experiences won praise among families, with some participants saying the event helped them discover new sports suited to their fitness levels, and expressing support for the continued holding of the Sports Day. 

In a social media post, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki expressed hope that the Sports for All Day would not only inspire a healthier lifestyle but also serve as encouragement for citizens to cheer for the city's athletes in the approaching Asian Games in September. 

He noted that he also visited Ma On Shan Sports Centre for a cycling challenge with a 3D-simulated 500-meter track and a floor curling challenge. 

With the city immersed in an exciting sports atmosphere, Chan also pointed to the city's success at the recent World Fencing Championships held before home crowds. 

 Citing the Hong Kong Football Festival that featured top-tier clubs such as Manchester City and Inter Milan, Chan noted it reflects Hong Kong's unique appeal as an international sports venue for spectators to experience the passion and excitement of sport. 

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue enhancing venue infrastructure, promotional efforts, and athlete development, while actively bringing more world-class sporting events to Hong Kong.

Sports for All DayJohn Lee Ka-chiu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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