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NEWS

John Lee tours ancient lanes as HK eyes multi-destination cultural tourism with Fujian

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Walking through Fuzhou's ancient Sanfang Qixiang alleys, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu traded heritage conservation insights amid a joint push for multi-destination tourism with Fujian. 

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This comes amid a three-day Fujian visit that began Monday (Jun 22), with Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Executive's Office Director Carol Yip Man-kuen, and Culture Secretary Rosanna Law Shuk-pui also in the delegation. 

Their first day itinerary included a high-level meeting and the Fifth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong-Fujian Cooperation Conference, as well as a visit to the Sanfang Qixiang historic district—also known as the "Three Lanes and Seven Alleys." 

In a social media post this morning, Lee said the team gained valuable insights on historical and cultural promotion from the "living museum" in the historic neighbourhood, where Ming and Qing architecture blends with modern tourism. 

The delegation also toured the Fujian Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo Park to learn about local conservation efforts. 

Coinciding with Hong Kong's Intangible Cultural Heritage Month, Lee and his team exchanged experiences with local officials on heritage preservation, revitalization, and tourism-industry integration. 

For a more in-depth look, the delegation explored a century-old local shop to see how traditional snacks could boost cultural tourism. 

Lee added that the two regions signed cooperation agreements during Monday's meeting, aiming to enhance cultural and tourism ties and create multi-destination itineraries. 

Through direct flights and high-speed rail links, he expressed hope to draw more visitors to both regions, revitalize cultural resources, and stimulate the tourism industry.

John Lee Ka-chiuFujian

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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