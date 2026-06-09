Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover

In celebration of HKSAR Establishment Day, free rides, museum entry, and various discounts await Hongkongers as part of July 1 celebrations, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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Lee announced that the government will roll out special offers and activities throughout the day to mark the 29th anniversary of the handover with the public.

“Events will be held across all 18 districts,” said Lee, adding most events will be taking place on Saturday, ranging from disciplined forces drill, community carnival, Chinese orchestra, to ball games.

In collaboration with all sectors of society, the city leader noted citizens will enjoy perks across five categories, covering transportation, government venues, culture, dining and retail, and green living.

Notably, the MTR will give away 71,000 single-journey tickets on July 1, as well as offer free rides for children and half-price concessions for students and the elderly on the Airport Express.

Citizens can also enjoy three consecutive days of free tram rides starting July 1, as well as several free ferry rides to explore Hong Kong.

For those looking to fill the day with cultural activities at no cost, multiple regular exhibitions at the Hong Kong Science Museum, the Hong Kong Space Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of Art, M+, and the Hong Kong Palace Museum will be open to the public for free.

Additionally, free access also extends to fee-charging leisure and cultural facilities managed by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, as well as the Hong Kong Wetland Park.

Popular attractions are also joining in the celebration as Ocean Park is launching a “one admission, two park visits” offer, while Ngong Ping 360 and the Peak Tram will provide ticket discounts.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 restaurants and about 100 malls are also joining the celebration with discounts.

To encourage green living, visitors to GREEN@COMMUNITY recycling points on July 1 will earn double GREEN$ Points.

Lee noted that details of all celebrations will be published and updated on a dedicated website. He expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response from the community and encouraged more businesses to join in celebrating the handover together.