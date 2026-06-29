John Lee calls for public input as consultation for 2026 Policy Address kicks off

Hongkongers are now invited to offer their take on the 2026 Policy Address, as the government officially launched a public consultation starting Monday.

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The announcement came in a promotional video this morning, in which Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu walked citizens through major policies, including the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, Light Public Housing, regulation of ride-hailing services, and the Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong.

The city leader stressed that the government has acted on public feedback and delivered tangible results in economic growth and improvement in people’s livelihoods over the past four years.

Lee further called on citizens to actively submit their views, inviting them to “write a brighter chapter for Hong Kong together.”

To facilitate participation, the government has launched a dedicated website and a Facebook page to gather public opinions, while also accepting submissions via phone, fax, email, and postal mail.