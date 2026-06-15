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NEWS

'A historic step': CE calls on citizens to pen HK’s first Five-Year Plan

NEWS
51 mins ago
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Hong Kong has launched a two-month public consultation on its inaugural Five-Year Plan, with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu calling on all residents to participate in shaping the city's future.

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In a social media post, Lee described the drafting of the plan as a historic step for Hong Kong, emphasizing its significant implications for the city’s future.

Lee highlighted that the Five-Year Plan aims to strengthen Hong Kong’s core sectors—including finance, shipping, trade, and technology—while accelerating projects such as the international aviation hub, a talent hub, and the Northern Metropolis development.

The plan will help Hong Kong seize more strategic opportunities, allowing the city to better serve and integrate into the nation's overall development under One Country, Two Systems, he added. 

Leveraging the city's unique strength, Lee said Hong Kong will serve as a bridge connecting the mainland and the world, driving high-quality development and allowing citizens to benefit from the city’s growth. 

To craft a roadmap that truly serves its citizens, he urged the public to share their views on Hong Kong's next five years. 

He added that multiple consultation sessions will be held to gather input from legislators, industry groups, and the public. 

The two-month consultation runs from Monday (Jun 15) to August 14, covering six main areas: the Northern Metropolis and spatial planning; economy, finance and trade; innovation, technology and industrial development; livelihood and social development; regional cooperation; and the integration of culture, sports and tourism.

John Lee Ka-chiuFive-Year planpublic consultation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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