logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt exploring flexible minimum trip quotas for ride-hailing vehicles, Mabel Chan says

NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The government will actively explore flexible methods to calculate minimum trip requirements for ride-hailing vehicles, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mabel Chan said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her remarks were made today in response to concerns raised by lawmakers regarding a proposed mandate. Under the draft policy, ride-hailing vehicles must complete a specified number of monthly trips to qualify for license renewal.

The lawmakers questioned whether special arrangements would be granted if a driver fails to meet the quota due to traffic accidents, vehicle maintenance, or injuries.

Chan noted that the trips could be calculated on a daily basis, while drivers could be allowed to average out their trips over the license's validity period to make up for any shortfalls, instead of facing a strict monthly quota.

The government will study flexible approaches to help vehicle owners meet the standards according to their individual circumstances, Chan said, adding that the finalized trip requirements will be published in a future notice.

Meanwhile, lawmakers questioned whether the new application process for electronic ride-hailing permits, which is mandated under the new provisions, would be integrated with the current "e-Licensing" platform.

Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee responded that the department is currently building a new backend system and will launch a dedicated website specifically for ride-hailing applications.

The new electronic permits will be incorporated into this system, she added.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fire Services handle 57 flood cases as heavy rain batters northern New Territories
NEWS
11 mins ago
Traditional rice dumpling shops battle weaker sales and higher costs
NEWS
41 mins ago
(File photo)
Rain and World Cup fever may dampen Dragon Boat holiday travel
NEWS
1 hour ago
Over 60pc of Hongkongers back social media ban for under-16s: survey
NEWS
1 hour ago
Torrential rain triggers severe flooding across New Territories
NEWS
2 hours ago
Lawmakers voice concerns over lack of legislative oversight in setting ride-hailing trip quotas
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo from last year'ss Sport For All Day)
Sports For All Day 2026: Public facilities to open free for two days to rally support for Hong Kong’s Asian Games athletes
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK to seize tech and industrial transformation opportunities, Lee says
NEWS
4 hours ago
Grieving families identify off-duty firefighter and wife Killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong universities climb QS rankings with Asia’s strongest gains
NEWS
4 hours ago
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
5 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
15 hours ago
Korean husband claims HK wife’s baby not his after alleged two-year affair
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-06-2026 17:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.