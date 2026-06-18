HKO reissues Black Rainstorm Warning as torrential downpours exceed 70mm per hour

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal for the second time at 6.35pm on Thursday, warning residents that torrential rain exceeding 70 millimeters per hour is falling or expected to fall generally across the territory.

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With the severe downpour likely to persist, authorities are urging the public to immediately seek safe shelter and remain indoors.

The heavy rain has already triggered severe road flooding and widespread traffic congestion. Residents are strongly advised not to travel until the warning signal is lifted and road conditions return to normal.

Parents, students, school authorities, and school-bus drivers should closely monitor radio or television announcements for the latest updates regarding school arrangements.

In addition to road disruptions, the observatory warned that the persistent rainfall will cause flash floods and rapid flooding in watercourses.

Members of the public must stay away from rivers, and those living near watercourses should remain highly alert and prepare to evacuate if their homes are threatened by rising waters.

As intense wind gusts are also expected to impact Hong Kong, anyone currently outdoors should find a secure, indoor shelter as quickly as possible and monitor local broadcasts for further traffic and weather updates.