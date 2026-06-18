Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the black rainstorm warning signal at 12.55pm on Thursday, as heavy rain continued to affect the city.

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The Education Bureau earlier announced that students of afternoon schools do not need to attend classes today after the red rainstorm warning signal was issued at 12.10pm.

Schools are required to keep their premises open and activate contingency measures to look after students who have already arrived. Schools that are already in session should continue classes until the normal dismissal time, and only allow students to return home when it is safe to do so.

Following the issuance of the black rainstorm warning, the Social Welfare Department said all units providing child care center services, the Neighbourhood Support Child Care Project, and after school care programs for pre-primary and primary school children will remain open during normal office hours.

Elderly services centers, day pre-school rehabilitation service units, and day rehabilitation service units, including integrated vocational rehabilitation services centers, integrated vocational training centers and day activity centers, will also remain open to continue caring for people who are already at the centers.

The Hospital Authority said all general out-patient clinics, specialist out-patient clinics, allied health clinics and other day services under its management have been suspended due to the black rainstorm warning.

Patients with appointments may reschedule their consultations after the warning is canceled. Accident and emergency departments at public hospitals will continue to operate as usual.

