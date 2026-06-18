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NEWS

Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation hosts free community screenings as heartwarming family drama 'Dear You' opens globally

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation has taken the lead in bringing diverse communities together in Hong Kong, organizing a series of complimentary screenings of the newly released family drama "Dear You" to celebrate universal family bonds and cultural heritage.

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Coinciding with the film's global theatrical release today, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation spearheaded this community-focused initiative in close collaboration with the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation and the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation.

By hosting these special showings at Olympian City’s the sky cineplex, the Foundation successfully welcomed more than 800 attendees on a completely complimentary basis, including local youth, underprivileged families, and members of Hong Kong’s Southeast Asian communities.

Through this effort, the Foundation aimed to bridge cultural and generational gaps, encouraging meaningful exchange among people from all walks of life.

The film itself has already achieved significant box office success and glowing public reviews following its release in mainland China.

It explores deep emotional connections across generations through the historical concept of "qiaopi"—the letters and remittances traditionally sent by overseas Chinese back to their families.

Audiences have widely praised the movie for its authentic, simple portrayal of everyday life, noting that familiar details like home-cooked meals and advice from elderly relatives prompt genuine reflection on family relationships.

Recognizing the powerful message of the film, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation sought to utilize the release as a tool for social unity and community care.

Daryl Ng, director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, highlighted that the film's sensitive approach to human emotion allows it to resonate deeply with viewers of any background.

He observed that in today's fast-paced urban environment, such works provide a rare and valuable opportunity for individuals to slow down, appreciate the warmth of family, and reflect on their relationships with those around them.

Through this targeted screening initiative, the Foundation expressed its hope to demonstrate that while cultural backgrounds may differ, the understanding of family love is a universally shared experience.

By gathering different communities to enjoy the film together, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation continues its mission to promote mutual understanding, encourage exchange, and extend proactive care into the wider community.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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