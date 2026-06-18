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NEWS

Sun Life splashes into title sponsorship for landmark 50th Anniversary Dragon Boat Festival

NEWS
40 mins ago
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The iconic Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races are set for a major upgrade this year as the event marks its golden jubilee.

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To celebrate five decades of the historic races, financial services giant Sun Life has teamed up with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to become the title sponsor of both the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival and the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, scaling up the traditional festivities into a massive global spectacle.

The massive partnership transforms the annual races into a spectacular thirteen-day dragon boat carnival along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, running from June 19 through July 1.

This extended celebration is designed to blend centuries-old traditions with modern entertainment, featuring high-stakes aquatic races, festive culinary treats, and interactive cultural experiences.

Organizers hope the revamped carnival will serve as a premier summer destination, drawing in local residents alongside regional visitors from the Chinese Mainland and travelers from all corners of the globe.

As the company prepares to mark its own milestone of one hundred and thirty-five years in Hong Kong, its leadership expressed immense pride in fueling the city's mega-event economy.

Adley Low, Chief Client and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, highlighted that dragon boat racing serves as a powerful symbol of Hong Kong's cultural identity and community unity, making the partnership a perfect avenue to deepen local connections while promoting active, healthy, and fulfilling lifestyles.

Beyond the water, the festival is introducing interactive technology to engage the public onshore.

Located on the ground floor of the K11 MUSEA Promenade in Tsim Sha Tsui, a dedicated co-creation zone will allow visitors to digitally design their own custom dragon boats, try out physical paddling simulators, and walk away with personalized, artificially intelligent short videos of their experience.

The festival is also taking the celebration digital, hosting interactive games and challenges across popular social media platforms so that enthusiasts can join in the festive energy from anywhere in the world.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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17-06-2026 17:26 HKT
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