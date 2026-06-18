Sports For All Day 2026: Public facilities to open free for two days to rally support for Hong Kong’s Asian Games athletes

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) has announced that its annual Sports for All Day will expand to a two-day event for the first time this August, offering free access to numerous recreational facilities and hosting various community sports activities across Hong Kong.

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To encourage regular physical activity under its signature health slogan, "Stay Active, Healthy and Happy!" encouraging half an hour of daily exercise, the department will open its facilities for free on both August 1 and 2.

The initiative spans an extensive range of indoor and outdoor venues, including badminton, basketball, and volleyball courts, squash courts, table tennis tables, fitness rooms, activity rooms, and dance rooms.

Members of the public can also enjoy free access to outdoor tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, baseball batting cages, archery ranges, golf facilities, public swimming pools, and water sports center craft rentals.

This year’s event carries a special competitive theme focused on the upcoming twentieth Asian Games, which are scheduled to take place this September.

Organized under the banner of "Asian Games in Motion, City in Action," celebrating the city's active lifestyle alongside the major sporting event, the program is designed to rally community support and cheer on Hong Kong athletes competing in the Games.

In addition to the free facility access, designated sports centers in all eighteen districts across the city will host free recreational and sports activities on the afternoon of August 2 from 2pm to 6pm.

These events will spotlight prominent Asian Games events such as martial arts, handball, football, rowing, equestrian sports, and skateboarding.

Special fitness corners will also be set up at these venues, offering sports demonstrations and interactive sessions tailored for families, children, youth, elderly individuals, and people with disabilities.

To encourage lighthearted participation, the department has choreographed a brand-new fitness exercise set to the official theme song of the event.

Full details regarding facility booking and the distribution of activity tickets will be released in mid-July.