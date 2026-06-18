Over 60pc of Hongkongers back social media ban for under-16s: survey

More than 60 percent of Hongkongers support legislation banning those under 16 from using social media, although younger adults are far more likely to oppose the proposal, according to a survey released on Thursday.

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The poll, conducted by New Youth Forum, the Hong Kong Parents Association and Greater China Wisdom between May 22 and June 5, interviewed 686 adult residents by phone, including 143 parents of children aged 16 or below.

Kwun Tong district councilor Tang Wing-chun said 70.1 percent of respondents believed social media poses a “major” or “very severe” threat to teenagers’ mental health, while 70.6 percent were concerned about personal safety risks on such platforms.

The main concerns cited by respondents were internet addiction disrupting daily life and studies, at 25 percent, followed by cyberbullying and harassment, at 24.8 percent.

Overall, 61.8 percent of respondents supported introducing a legislative ban, with support rising to 76.3 percent among parents. Around 70 percent of respondents aged 40 or above backed the proposal, while 51.7 percent of those aged 18 to 29 opposed it.

The Hong Kong Parents Association said the figure reflects younger people’s emphasis on digital autonomy, as they prefer to manage online risks without legislative intervention.

It added that Hong Kong’s overall support rate of 61.8 percent is lower than comparable overseas figures, including 77 percent in Australia and 78 percent in the United Kingdom, suggesting that a broad community consensus has yet to be reached locally.

When asked who should bear the primary responsibility for protecting young people online, 31.5 percent of respondents pointed to social media platforms, followed by parents at 26.8 percent.

A total of 58.1 percent said requiring platforms to provide better parental control tools would be the most effective soft measure to address online addiction.

Addressing privacy concerns over real-name registration, which may be required to enforce an age ban, Yuen Long district councilor Tam Tak-hoi proposed a three-pronged approach.

He said social media platforms must take primary responsibility for protecting user data, parents must use monitoring tools to manage screen time, and that the government must lead public education to explain that usage restrictions are not outright bans.

Tam also urged the government to launch a public consultation on the proposed legislation as soon as possible.

The organizers advised the government to establish industry guidelines to enhance parental control features and empower parents as digital gatekeepers.

They also called for a local feasibility study on legislation, drawing on overseas experience, and urged authorities to take young people’s views into account during policy formulation.