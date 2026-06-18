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NEWS

Fire Services handle 57 flood cases as heavy rain batters northern New Territories

NEWS
11 mins ago
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The Fire Services Department handled 57 flooding incidents across Hong Kong on Thursday, with rescue teams mainly deployed to the hardest-hit areas of Sheung Shui and Yuen Long following a severe rainstorm.

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The department activated its Director’s Command Post to coordinate relief operations across the city. Officials said all rescue missions had been completed.

Photos shared on the department’s Facebook page showed firefighters wading through deep water to assist stranded residents, while vehicles were seen partly submerged on flooded roads and village houses were heavily inundated.

The department urged residents to continue monitoring weather reports and advised those living in flood-prone areas to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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17-06-2026 17:26 HKT
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