logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rain and World Cup fever may dampen Dragon Boat holiday travel

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Around 600 tour groups are set to depart Hong Kong for the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, although the tourism sector expects heavy rain and World Cup fever to keep some residents at home.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Timothy Chui Ting-pong, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Association, said in an interview that about 600 tour groups are expected to leave Hong Kong tomorrow for short-haul trips, representing a 50 percent increase from a typical Friday.

He said destinations such as Shunde and Nanhai, where special dragon boat races will be held, have become popular choices among travelers.

With hot weather setting in, Chui said “summer escape” tours to Guangning and Zhaoqing, featuring natural scenery and heritage architecture, have also seen strong demand, with prices starting from HK$1,100.

However, he expected traveler numbers to be slightly lower than during previous long holidays, as the ongoing World Cup may keep some football fans from traveling.

Recent rainy weather could also dampen travel sentiment and make Hongkongers less willing to head out, he added.

High-speed rail tickets in high demand

According to the mainland railway booking platform, tickets for the long weekend are tighter than usual, although they are not as scarce as during the Easter or Ching Ming Festival mini-golden week.

Short-haul routes from Hong Kong to Guangzhou, Xiamen, Nanchang and Zhaoqing on Friday are largely full or available only through waitlists.

While more seats remain available on Saturday, longer routes to destinations such as Chengdu, Changsha and Guilin remain tight, with limited waitlist-only options.

Dragon Boat FestivaltravelWorld Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by JOSPIN MWISHA / AFP. Congolese supporters celebrate the Leopards' equalizing goal in a street in Bunia at night during a FIFA World Cup match between DR Congo and Portugal in Bunia, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 17, 2026.
What we learned after the first round of World Cup games
WORLD
2 hours ago
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 17, 2026 Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo gives instructions to his players during a hydration break REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer-Fans boo hydration breaks during World Cup matches in US, Canada
WORLD
6 hours ago
The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy is displayed during a press event organized by Global Citizen and FIFA to announce the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in New York City, U.S., May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Taiwan criticises China's 'irrelevant' World Cup viewing offer
CHINA
7 hours ago
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Argentina and Algeria. (AFP)
Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win
FOOTBALL
17-06-2026 14:44 HKT
Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal (Reuters)
Norway's Haaland sparkles on World Cup debut with two goals for 4-1 victory over Iraq
FOOTBALL
17-06-2026 12:58 HKT
Police bust $320m World Cup gambling syndicate, arrest 150
NEWS
16-06-2026 19:24 HKT
Iran's goalkeeper #01 Alireza Beiranvand clears the ball past New Zealand's defender #16 Finn Surman and Iran's defender #19 Ali Nemati during the 2026 World Cup Group G football match between Iran and New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Iran says footballer's US visa expires after World Cup opener
WORLD
16-06-2026 18:53 HKT
(Photo from Xinhua)
40-year-old goalkeeper becomes overnight sensation as Cape Verde holds Spain to historic World Cup draw
SPORTS UPDATES
16-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Police warn of 'sugar-coated' digital gambling traps as crackdown intensifies
NEWS
16-06-2026 15:19 HKT
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Iran v New Zealand - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Protesters with Iran flags and banners of Iranian political activist Reza Pahlavi outside the stadium REUTERS/Mike Blake
Iranian Americans wave protest flags as Iran play World Cup opener
WORLD
16-06-2026 09:21 HKT
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
13 hours ago
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.