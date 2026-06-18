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NEWS

Grieving families identify off-duty firefighter and wife Killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Relatives of an off-duty firefighter and his wife who died in a devastating car accident on the Tsing Sha Highway Tuesday night have formally identified their bodies at a local mortuary. 

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The fatal crash took place on Tuesday night, claiming the lives of the 38-year-old firefighter, surnamed Cheung, and his 35-year-old wife, surnamed Wong. 

Both victims were tragically thrown from their vehicle during the collision and pronounced dead. 

On Thursday morning shortly after 9am, over a dozen relatives representing both sides of the couple's families arrived at the Kwai Chung Public Mortuary. 

They were accompanied by personnel from the Fire Services Department, who provided assistance and support during the formal identification procedures. 

The bereaved relatives remained completely silent and visibly devastated throughout the somber morning. 

After spending approximately two hours at the facility, the families departed, taking with them the personal belongings left behind by the deceased couple.

The tragic incident occurred around 10pm on Tuesday when a light goods vehicle and a taxi were traveling eastbound along the highway towards Kowloon. 

Near Hoi Lai Estate, the light goods vehicle reportedly lost control on the wet road, veered into the taxi's lane and collided with it. 

The taxi then crashed into a roadside railing, flipped over at least six times before landing, while the light goods vehicle also overturned.

A male and a female passenger were thrown from the taxi and died at the scene. 

The taxi driver was injured and taken to hospital, while the light goods vehicle driver was unhurt and taken by police for further investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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