HK to seize tech and industrial transformation opportunities, Lee says

Hong Kong will actively seize opportunities brought by the global technological revolution and industrial transformation, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo, Lee said the national 15th Five-Year Plan emphasizes the importance of expanding emerging industries, including connected vehicles and new energy vehicles.

He said Hong Kong’s first five-year plan will align with the country’s efforts to build a modernized industrial system and contribute to its goal of becoming a technological powerhouse.

Addressing the automotive sector, Lee said the industry is facing multiple challenges, including intensifying international competition, constant market changes and shifts in the global supply chain.

However, he noted that China’s auto industry continues to lead the market, with the country becoming the world’s largest automobile exporter.

Lee said Hong Kong will leverage its five universities ranked among the world’s top 100, together with its strong pool of local and international research talent, and combine these advantages with the innovation resources of the Greater Bay Area.

He pledged that the city will strongly support the automotive industry and innovative enterprises in accelerating their development and strengthening their leadership in the sector.