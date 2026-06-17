Morning Recap - June 17, 2026

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(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash

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Two taxi passengers were killed after being thrown from the vehicle in a crash on Tsing Sha Highway on Tuesday night, police said.

Tsing Sha fatal crash victims identified as firefighter and wife

The two passengers killed in Tuesday night's crash on Tsing Sha Highway have been identified as a married couple, with the male victim an off-duty firefighter attached to Kwun Tong Fire Station, police said.

Police raid underground poker den in Cheung Sha Wan, 72 arrested

Police raided an underground gambling den disguised as a "game and web development company" in a Cheung Sha Wan industrial building on Tuesday night, arresting 72 people, authorities said.

Father, 75, arrested for stabbing son over stool dispute in Tuen Mun

A 75-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing his 46-year-old son during a dispute over a stool at their Tuen Mun flat, police said.

World/China News

US-Iran deal to be signed in Switzerland on Friday: Bern

A US-Iran deal aimed at ending the Middle East war will be signed at Switzerland's mountainside Burgenstock resort on Friday, the Swiss foreign ministry said.

Tehran can immediately sell oil upon signing US-Iran deal, US official says

The U.S. will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the memorandum of understanding the two sides reached to end the war, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Photo: Reuters

Israeli Air Force chief confirms major strike on Iran called off one hour before departure

Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler has confirmed that a planned large-scale wave of strikes on hundreds of targets in Iran was called off just one hour before the operation was set to depart.

Photo: Reuters

FBI says it thwarted plot to use drones, snipers to attack White House UFC event

The FBI said on Tuesday it thwarted a planned attack on the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts event on the White House lawn on the weekend, taking five people into custody, according to court documents.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq and S&P 500 slip while Dow hits record high

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 finished lower on Tuesday under pressure from technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked its second straight record close.

Editorial

The Strait of Hormuz: a reopening, not a smooth passage as warring states chart a course for peace

While the US-Iran framework agreement aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the immediate resumption of normal shipping traffic is far from assured. The waterway has been a frontline of the conflict, and the practical hurdles to restoring safe transit are substantial.

Opinion

Dear You moves beyond language and to Thailand | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

A low-budget Chinese film that few expected to travel has become a surprise hit in China and is now eagerly awaited in Thailand. Dear You has grossed over one billion yuan (HK$1.15 billion) at the Chinese box office, topped the daily chart for 11 consecutive days, and earned a 9.1 out of 10 on Douban – a leading Chinese cultural ratings platform.